Felt wader ban now in effect

by Joe Viechnicki
April 10, 2012 3:10 pm

Sport fishermen are gearing up for steelhead season in Southeast Alaska and for many this year that means new waders and footwear. A statewide prohibition on felt-soled waders is in effect for anglers in 2012. Next year, the same regulation also applies to hunters.

Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Loralee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason
Lora Lee Mason lived in the Marshall Islands for five years where there are no veterinarians. She started a non-profit called MIOAW: Marshall Island Organization for to help bring health care to island pets. more

Petersburg’s Catholic church burgled on Christmas Eve

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic church in Petersburg is missing a few items after a burglary on Christmas Eve. The burglar left with a star decoration from the church’s window, some paper products and an important part of the Catholic Mass. more