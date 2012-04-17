A US Forest Service request to store rafted logs in a bay at the south end of the Wrangell narrows continues to draw opposition from some of Petersburg’s commercial crabbers. The comment period for that proposed, state permit ends today. A handful of local residents testified at a state hearing in Petersburg late last week. They’re concerned about log debris damaging crab habitat and the exclusion of fishermen from the bay.
Local News
Crabbers testify against log storage in pothole
Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands
Lora Lee Mason lived in the Marshall Islands for five years where there are no veterinarians. She started a non-profit called MIOAW: Marshall Island Organization for to help bring health care to island pets. more