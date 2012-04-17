Local News

Crabbers testify against log storage in pothole

by Matt Lichtenstein
April 17, 2012 4:58 pm

A US Forest Service request to store rafted logs in a bay at the south end of the Wrangell narrows continues to draw opposition from some of Petersburg’s commercial crabbers. The comment period for that proposed, state permit ends today. A handful of local residents testified at a state hearing in Petersburg late last week. They’re concerned about log debris damaging crab habitat and the exclusion of fishermen from the bay.

Photo Courtesy ADF&G

Recent News

Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Loralee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason
Lora Lee Mason lived in the Marshall Islands for five years where there are no veterinarians. She started a non-profit called MIOAW: Marshall Island Organization for to help bring health care to island pets. more

Petersburg’s Catholic church burgled on Christmas Eve

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic church in Petersburg is missing a few items after a burglary on Christmas Eve. The burglar left with a star decoration from the church’s window, some paper products and an important part of the Catholic Mass. more