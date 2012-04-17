Crabbers testify against log storage in pothole

A US Forest Service request to store rafted logs in a bay at the south end of the Wrangell narrows continues to draw opposition from some of Petersburg’s commercial crabbers. The comment period for that proposed, state permit ends today. A handful of local residents testified at a state hearing in Petersburg late last week. They’re concerned about log debris damaging crab habitat and the exclusion of fishermen from the bay. http://www.kfsk.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/16POTHOLETEST.mp3

