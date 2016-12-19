PHS wrestlers finish 5th at State, top 2A squad

Petersburg High School’s wrestling team is the top 2A team in the state and finished in fifth place overall among 1A-2A-3A schools at the state tournament in Anchorage over the weekend. The Vikings also won the sportsmanship award.



Senior Buddy Stelmach took second at 126 pounds while his classmates Ethan File and Nathaniel Lenhard finished fifth at 145 and 152.Teagan Schwartz and Kole Sperl were fourth and fifth at 120 pounds. Also Jolyn Toyomura placed eighth at 106 pounds in the girls state tournament. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coaches Dan van Swearingen and Rob Schwartz about the action over the weekend.

That ends the high school wrestling season. However middle school wrestling will be starting up in early January with Jeff Davidson and Bill Ware helping coach that team.