This week’s Julebukking in Petersburg

December 20, 2016 4:12 pm

Tuesday, December 20th
2 – 4 pm Petersburg Medical Center in the conference room
2 – 4 pm Public Health Center

Wednesday, December 21st
1 – 3 pm GCI
2 – 6 pm Island Flowers (Winter Solstice Celebration)

Thursday, December 22nd
12 – 3 pm Piston and Rudder in the store
2 – 5 pm Diamantes Gift Shoppe
5:30 – 7:30 pm Lighthouse Church

Friday, December 23rd
10 am – 1 pm Alaska Airlines
10 am – 1 pm Wells Fargo
11 am – 2 pm WAVE (1021 S 2nd st.)
2 – 4 pm KFSK
2 – 4 pm Miele Gallery & PSG Pilot
3 – 5 pm Lee’s Clothing

Christmas Eve, Saturday December 24th
9 am – 1 pm ALPS
10 am – Noon Skate of Gear
10 am – 3 pm Sing Lee Alley Books and Gifts
11 am Homeport Electronics
11 am Papa Bear (maybe a Santa sighting)
11 am – 2 pm Hammer & Wikan
1 – 4 pm Trading Union
