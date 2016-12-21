Monday night dinner offers free food in Petersburg

Craig Curtiss helps cook up free hamburgers and hotdogs every Monday night. Photo/Angela Denning
It’s been three and a half years since Craig Curtiss started cooking dozens of hamburgers and hotdogs every Monday evening in Petersburg. He does it as part of a free meals program that Petersburg volunteers run at the Narrows Inn, a rental hotel on the outskirts of town.
It runs from 5 to 6 p.m. every Monday night.
Craig Curtiss sat down with KFSK’s Angela Denning to talk about what they call “Monday Night Dinner”.
For those wanting to get involved at the Narrows Inn program, you can just bring food to Monday Night Dinner at the Narrows Inn.
You can also contact Craig or Nancy Curtiss or Butch Young for more information. The Assembly of God Church has an account set up to buy groceries for program.
