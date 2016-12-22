Soup Saturday brings free food to community

Working on a Soup Saturday (L-R) are Jeff Ray, Jennifer Ray, and Cindy Rodgers. Photo/Angela Denning
It’s been less than a year since Father Steve Gallagher became the Pastor for Petersburg’s Catholic Church. One of the things that he told the church’s council he wanted to do was to have a “Soup Saturday” as a way to provide food for the community. The council accepted the proposal and starting the program in September.
It runs from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday. On the menu is homemade soup and bread. A sign posted near the sidewalk of the church reads, “All are Welcome”.
Angela Denning stopped by the church learn more. She spoke with church council member Jennifer Ray and Father Steve Gallagher.
This sign is posted outside of the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Petersburg Saturdays. Photo/Angela Denning
The church will be serving on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve at noon. Anyone in the community who would like to help out making soup can contact Ray
