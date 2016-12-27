Station Highlights

2016 – Musicians We Lost, Steve Berry host on KFSK

December 27, 2016 8:56 am

 
When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. Steve Berry hosted a music program on KFSK featuring some of those we lost.

