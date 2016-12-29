Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

Petersburg resident Lora Lee Mason has always been an animal lover. But it wasn’t until she lived in the Marshall Islands for five years that her advocacy exploded.

She moved there in 2010 for her husband’s job as a store manager. Soon after her 12-year-old cat became ill. Mason learned that there was no veterinarian on the island and her cat died.

The tropical islands are in the middle of the Pacific Ocean about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Mason lived in the capital, Majuro, which has about 20,000 residents. Stray dogs filled the streets; many were starving. Some people were hungry too.



That prompted her to start a NGO non-profit or a Non-Governmental Organization. Her program is called MIOAW (pronounced meow): Marshall Islands Organization for Animal Welfare.

Mason spoke with KFSK’s Angela Denning about her work on the island, which she continues today.

Lora Lee Mason says she received an advocacy award this year from local organization, Elimoñdik, for her work in the Marshall Islands.

Mason stresses that she sees the Marshallese as an amazing people who have faced many challenges including being a nuclear testing site. for the U.S.

She says it has taken the help from the community, police, mayors and business owners to make a difference there.

Mason moved to Petersburg in 2015 so her husband, John Mason, could manage the Hammer and Wikan stores.

