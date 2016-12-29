Featured News

Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

by Angela Denning
December 29, 2016 10:01 am

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Lora Lee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Lora Lee Mason

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Lora Lee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Lora Lee Mason

Petersburg resident Lora Lee Mason has always been an animal lover. But it wasn’t until she lived in the Marshall Islands for five years that her advocacy exploded.

She moved there in 2010 for her husband’s job as a store manager. Soon after her 12-year-old cat became ill. Mason learned that there was no veterinarian on the island and her cat died.

The tropical islands are in the middle of the Pacific Ocean about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Mason lived in the capital, Majuro, which has about 20,000 residents. Stray dogs filled the streets; many were starving. Some people were hungry too.

Boys hold puppies with collars given out by MIOAW. Photo courtesy of Lora Lee Mason

Boys hold puppies with collars given out by MIOAW. Photo courtesy of Lora Lee Mason


That prompted her to start a NGO non-profit or a Non-Governmental Organization. Her program is called MIOAW (pronounced meow): Marshall Islands Organization for Animal Welfare.

Mason spoke with KFSK’s Angela Denning about her work on the island, which she continues today.

A girl holds a patient at one of the MIOAW clinics. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason.

A girl holds a patient at one of the MIOAW clinics. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason.

Lora Lee Mason says she received an advocacy award this year from local organization, Elimoñdik, for her work in the Marshall Islands.

Mason stresses that she sees the Marshallese as an amazing people who have faced many challenges including being a nuclear testing site. for the U.S.
She says it has taken the help from the community, police, mayors and business owners to make a difference there.

Mason moved to Petersburg in 2015 so her husband, John Mason, could manage the Hammer and Wikan stores.

Children wait for their dog to be seen at a MIOAW clinic. Photo courtesy of Lora Lee Mason

Children wait for their dog to be seen at a MIOAW clinic. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason

Recent News

Petersburg’s Catholic church burgled on Christmas Eve

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic church in Petersburg is missing a few items after a burglary on Christmas Eve. The burglar left with a star decoration from the church’s window, some paper products and an important part of the Catholic Mass. more

Petersburg man sentenced on child porn charge

A 28-year-old Petersburg man was sentenced in December in federal court to the mandatory minimum sentence of five years in jail for transporting child pornography. He also awaits sentencing on a state charge for heroin. more