Featured News

Two new Petersburg police officers are sworn in

by Angela Denning
January 3, 2017 4:11 pm

David Plagens (left) and Luis Waechter were sworn in as Petersburg police officers Jan. 3. Photo/Angela Denning

David Plagens (left) and Luis Waechter were sworn in as Petersburg police officers Jan. 3. Photo/Angela Denning

The Petersburg Police Department has two new officers this week. The two were sworn in at the borough assembly meeting today. KFSK’s Angela Denning reports:

At the meeting, David Plagens and Luis Waechter received their badges from Police Chief, Kelly Swihart, and were welcomed by mayor, Mark Jensen. The two men are starting work this week and will go through a few months of training, which will include shadowing other officers.

Waechter comes to Petersburg from the U.S. Navy, where he spent four years as a military police officer. This will be his first job as a civilian officer.

“I absolutely love the town,” said Waechter. “It’s beautiful, it’s nice, everybody’s very kind. It’s a great place to be.”

Waechter is from Summerville, South Carolina. But even though he’s from the deep south, he spent the first ten years of his life in New York state. He says the cold doesn’t bother him and he’s excited to start up an Alaskan lifestyle.

Luis Waechter receives his badge from Police Chief, Kelly Swihart. Photo/Joe Viechnicki

Luis Waechter receives his badge from Police Chief, Kelly Swihart. Photo/Joe Viechnicki


“I’m looking forward to being able to do a lot of fishing and hunting up here,” Waechter said. “I’m very excited about living in a place where I can do so much of that. That was a big factor in me wanting to come up here.”

Plagens is also from the South. He was a police officer in Salt Flat, Texas near the Mexico border. And like Waechter, he also likes outdoor recreation.

“Very much so,” said Plagens. “I love the area, looking forward to the fishing. Looking forward to meeting everybody and getting involved in the community.”

Plagens moved here along with his wife. He says he was attracted to Petersburg because it wasn’t urban.

“I’m more comfortable, I guess, in a smaller community,” Plagens said. “And it’s got a great atmosphere. Everybody’s welcoming. So far, love it!”

The two new hires bring the total sworn officers in the department to nine. A tenth officer has been hired and will report to work in mid-February, which will fully staff the Petersburg police.

Recent News

Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Loralee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason
Lora Lee Mason lived in the Marshall Islands for five years where there are no veterinarians. She started a non-profit called MIOAW: Marshall Island Organization for to help bring health care to island pets. more

Petersburg’s Catholic church burgled on Christmas Eve

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic church in Petersburg is missing a few items after a burglary on Christmas Eve. The burglar left with a star decoration from the church’s window, some paper products and an important part of the Catholic Mass. more