Alaska Fisheries Report – Jan. 6th edition

January 5, 2017 11:17 am
Whale Pass voters approve incorporation

Whale Pass Harbor. Photo/Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Division of Community and Regional Affairs’ Community Photo Library
In a mail-in election Whale Pass voters showed strong support for becoming a second class city. more

PHS basketball teams head to Haines for conference openers

Petersburg High School basketball teams open up conference play in Southeast Alaska Monday in Haines after four games at a tournament in Anchorage. Both boys and girls teams return some experienced players from last year’s state champion and runner up squads. more