Join KFSK for play-by-play coverage of all PHS Varsity Games during the upcoming season. Conference opening games set. Monday: Girls at 5:30pm, Boys at 7pm Tuesday: Boys at 12noon, Girls at 1:30pm
Station Highlights
Petersburg vs Haines games set Monday and Tuesday on KFSK
Recent News
Whale Pass voters approve incorporation
In a mail-in election Whale Pass voters showed strong support for becoming a second class city. more
PHS basketball teams head to Haines for conference openers
Petersburg High School basketball teams open up conference play in Southeast Alaska Monday in Haines after four games at a tournament in Anchorage. Both boys and girls teams return some experienced players from last year’s state champion and runner up squads. more