School board to discuss loss of Secure Rural School funding

Petersburg’s school board will meet Tuesday night to discuss the loss of federal secure rural school funding among other issues.

The school district receives about $600,000 from secure rural school funding through the borough. The funding is federal dollars that go to schools and municipalities near national forests in place of money that could come from a timber industry. The funding was re-authorized for two years in 2015 by Congress and the school board is continuing to talk about what to do if it’s no longer available.

Also at the meeting, the board will hear a property insurance review from Susan Erickson with Petersburg-Wrangell Insurance.

Director of Finance Karen Quitslund will give the board an overview of the changes to the fiscal year 2017 budget revision.

Board president Sarah Holmgrain will discuss the process for superintendent evaluation and goal setting. And Superintendent Erica Kludt-Painter will give an overview of the state required staff evaluation process.

The school board’s policy committee continues to review AASB recommended policy changes which is required by the legislature. The next policies they are being reviewed are: health examinations, suicide prevention, student and family privacy rights, certificated staff development, teacher aides and para-professionals, and parent involvement.

The board will also hear reports from administrators.

The meeting is at 7 tonight in the middle and high school library. KFSK will broadcast the meeting live.

There’s also a student recognition and reception at 6:15 tonight in the high school commons where the board will recognize students who participated in region or state competition in: Track & Field last spring, Cross Country, Swim & Dive, Music, Volleyball, Wrestling and Student of the Month for September and October.

There will not be a Campus Connection at 12:30 p.m. because KFSK will be airing the basketball games in Haines.