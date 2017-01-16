Station Highlights

State of the State Address – Listen on KFSK

by kfskadmin
January 16, 2017 10:36 am

 
Governor Walker will deliver the State of the State Address Wednesday, January 18, 7pm. KFSK will broadcast the address live. Last year’s address is available here.

For mobile-friendly audio, click here:

