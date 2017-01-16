Governor Walker will deliver the State of the State Address Wednesday, January 18, 7pm. KFSK will broadcast the address live. Last year’s address is available here.
Station Highlights
State of the State Address – Listen on KFSK
Recent News
Petersburg Mental Health director awarded sabbatical
Susan Ohmer, Executive Director of Petersburg Mental Health Services, was awarded a four month sabbatical through the Rasmuson Foundation. more
Bill looks to trade federal land for Mental Health Trust land near Petersburg, Ketchikan
With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain and land near homes in Petersburg. more