Petersburg roller derby team splits two bouts in Palmer

by Joe Viechnicki
January 31, 2017 4:16 pm

The Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers returned home from Palmer this weekend after one win and one loss against teams from Fairbanks and Palmer. The local roller derby team Saturday lost to the Fairbanks Roller Girls 173-104 and Petersburg beat the Denali Destroyer Dolls of Palmer 160-124.
The Petersburg skaters are gaining more experience; these were the first bouts for the team without any “fresh meat” or skaters new to competition in the line-up. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Petersburg’s coach Rebecca Anderson, aka “Midlife Tigris” about the two bouts.

That’s Rebecca Anderson, coach of the Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers. The team hopes to host one or two home bouts this year in April and May.

