PHS basketball sweeps Wrangell on the road

Petersburg High School basketball had a weekend sweep of the rival Wrangell Wolves on Wrangell’s home court.



The Petersburg girls varsity beat Wrangell 42-34 and Friday night and 44-37 on Saturday led by seniors Emma Chase and Chandler Strickland. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Dino Brock about the weekend.

The girls junior varsity also came away with two wins 41-21 on Friday and 46-25 on Saturday.



The Viking boys also won four games. The junior varsity won 48-46 in overtime Friday and 50-32 on Saturday. The varsity won 64-56 on Friday and 64-42 on Saturday led in scoring by senior Stewart Conn. Joe Viechnicki spoke with boys coach Rick Brock about the team’s effort this week.

Both teams play at home this weekend against Haines although the schedule is Saturday night and Sunday morning to accommodate the travel scheduled for the Glacier Bears. The girls play at 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys at 7:30 p.m. Then on Superbowl Sunday the girls play at 9:30 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.

