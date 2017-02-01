PHS basketball sweeps Wrangell on the road

Petersburg High School basketball had a weekend sweep of the rival Wrangell Wolves on Wrangell’s home court.
Sydney Guthrie of Petersburg goeas for the opening tip-off in a game against Wrangell (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK)
The Petersburg girls varsity beat Wrangell 42-34 and Friday night and 44-37 on Saturday led by seniors Emma Chase and Chandler Strickland. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Dino Brock about the weekend.
The girls junior varsity also came away with two wins 41-21 on Friday and 46-25 on Saturday.
Petersburg senior Stewart Conn drives to the hoop against Wrangell (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK)
The Viking boys also won four games. The junior varsity won 48-46 in overtime Friday and 50-32 on Saturday. The varsity won 64-56 on Friday and 64-42 on Saturday led in scoring by senior Stewart Conn. Joe Viechnicki spoke with boys coach Rick Brock about the team’s effort this week.
Both teams play at home this weekend against Haines although the schedule is Saturday night and Sunday morning to accommodate the travel scheduled for the Glacier Bears. The girls play at 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys at 7:30 p.m. Then on Superbowl Sunday the girls play at 9:30 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
Katie Brock plays defense against Wrangell (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK)
Wolf Brooks goes for the block under the basketabll (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK)
The results are final and residents of Whale Pass have approved the incorporation of Alaska’s newest second class city. The small community on Prince of Wales Island voted this winter on forming a new city government. Residents also elected seven people to a new Whale Pass city council. more
The Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers returned home from Palmer this weekend after one win and one loss against teams from Fairbanks and Palmer. The local roller derby team Saturday lost to the Fairbanks Roller Girls 173-104 and Petersburg beat the Denali Destroyer Dolls of Palmer 160-124. more
Live Stream
Support Petersburg Non-profits – Thank You!
Deadline: March 31, 2017
The deadline to apply for the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is March 31, 2017. When filing you can choose to donate to a Petersburg non-profit through Pick, Click, Give. Thank you to all that have donated in past years, learn more here.