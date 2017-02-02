Alaska Fisheries Report – Feb. 3 edition

Station Highlights

February 2, 2017 2:17 am
Petersburg mayor reports back from international arctic conference

Tromsø, Norway (Photo courtesy of Mark Jensen)
Petersburg mayor Mark Jensen spent last week in northern Norway, attending an international conference on the arctic. Attendees heard keynote presentations by prime ministers from several Scandinavian countries and discussions on topics ranging from energy and business opportunities, to fisheries and science. more

Fishermen forced to share pounds in herring fishery

These herring pounds near Craig are floating pens used to hold herring while they spawn on kelp. Photo/ADFG
New restrictions are being put into place for the upcoming spawn-on-kelp herring fishery in Southeast Alaska to address a declining population. For the first time, fishermen are required to share spawning structures with several others. more