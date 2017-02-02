Station Highlights
Alaska Fisheries Report – Feb. 3 edition
Petersburg mayor reports back from international arctic conference
Petersburg mayor Mark Jensen spent last week in northern Norway, attending an international conference on the arctic. Attendees heard keynote presentations by prime ministers from several Scandinavian countries and discussions on topics ranging from energy and business opportunities, to fisheries and science. more
Fishermen forced to share pounds in herring fishery
New restrictions are being put into place for the upcoming spawn-on-kelp herring fishery in Southeast Alaska to address a declining population. For the first time, fishermen are required to share spawning structures with several others. more