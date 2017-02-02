Petersburg mayor reports back from international arctic conference

Petersburg mayor Mark Jensen spent last week in northern Norway, attending an international conference on the arctic.

Jensen estimates about 2000 people attended the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø, Norway. Attendees heard keynote presentations by prime ministers from several Scandinavian countries and discussions on topics ranging from energy and business opportunities, to fisheries and science.



Jensen was invited by Norwegian ambassador Kåre Aas who visited Petersburg last May. Joe Viechnicki spoke about the visit with Jensen, who says it was his first to Norway and he was able to connect with some family there.