Featured News

Petersburg mayor reports back from international arctic conference

by Joe Viechnicki
February 2, 2017 5:00 am

Petersburg mayor Mark Jensen spent last week in northern Norway, attending an international conference on the arctic.
Jensen estimates about 2000 people attended the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø, Norway. Attendees heard keynote presentations by prime ministers from several Scandinavian countries and discussions on topics ranging from energy and business opportunities, to fisheries and science.

Tromsø, Norway (Photo courtesy of Mark Jensen)

Tromsø, Norway (Photo courtesy of Mark Jensen)


Jensen was invited by Norwegian ambassador Kåre Aas who visited Petersburg last May. Joe Viechnicki spoke about the visit with Jensen, who says it was his first to Norway and he was able to connect with some family there.

Recent News

Fishermen forced to share pounds in herring fishery

These herring pounds near Craig are floating pens used to hold herring while they spawn on kelp. Photo/ADFG
New restrictions are being put into place for the upcoming spawn-on-kelp herring fishery in Southeast Alaska to address a declining population. For the first time, fishermen are required to share spawning structures with several others. more

PHS basketball sweeps Wrangell on the road

Petersburg senior Stewart Conn drives to the hoop against Wrangell (Photo by Aaron Bolton/KSTK)
Petersburg High School basketball had a weekend sweep of the rival Wrangell Wolves on Wrangell’s home court. more