PHS hoops teams handle Haines

Petersburg High Schools basketball teams are back on the road this week for games against the Craig Panthers after sweeping the Haines Glacier Bears at home last weekend.



The PHS girls varsity won 37-15 Saturday and 38-21 on Sunday led in scoring by Emma Chase, Chandler Strickland and Maddy Parker. The girls are now 9-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference games. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Dino Brock about the weekend starting with Saturday’s game.

The boys won 69-45 Saturday and 72-32 Sunday boosting their record to 12-0 on the season and 8-0 in conference games. Petersburg got out to a comfortable lead in both games and was able to get some time on the court for some younger team members.Joe Viechnicki spoke with boys coach Rick Brock about the series.

Both teams play two games in Craig this week, Thursday and Friday or Friday and Saturday depending on the weather. The following week the boys team takes on one of the top 4A squads in the state with Ketchikan stopping to play a game here on their way up to Juneau.

