Listening Project re-started in Petersburg

Julie Hursey is restarting the Listening Project as a volunteer. Photo/Angela Denning
What happens when you listen to someone else? Really listen to them tell a story?
Petersburg resident–and KFSK’s Morning Host–Julie Hursey thinks a lot of good things happen. So much so that she’s volunteering to re-start the local Listening Project. The project is a series of audio recordings that the local public library and KFSK collaborated on to document and archive stories from Petersburg residents. It started in 2009 and was inspired by NPR’s StoryCorps.
Eight-eight people have participated in the local project in the past. Hursey says now is the right time to get it going again and for new stories to be told. She spoke with KFSK’s Angela Denning about the details:
Legislation that would boost the amount of the Petersburg borough’s state land grant moved out of committees in both the Alaska House and Senate this week. Supporters of those bills are making the case that additional state land would help make the new borough more self-sufficient. more
The first fisheries of the year for many Southeast fishermen are about to get started. That’s the Tanner and golden king crab fisheries, which open February 17. Managers are predicting a healthy harvest for Tanners and another slow year for king crab. more
Live Stream
Support Petersburg Non-profits – Thank You!
Deadline: March 31, 2017
FIVE ALASKANS WILL HAVE THEIR DIVIDEND DOUBLED!!
When filing you can choose to donate to a Petersburg non-profit through Pick, Click, Give. Thank you to all that have donated in past years, learn more here.