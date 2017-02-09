Listening Project re-started in Petersburg

What happens when you listen to someone else? Really listen to them tell a story?

Petersburg resident–and KFSK’s Morning Host–Julie Hursey thinks a lot of good things happen. So much so that she’s volunteering to re-start the local Listening Project. The project is a series of audio recordings that the local public library and KFSK collaborated on to document and archive stories from Petersburg residents. It started in 2009 and was inspired by NPR’s StoryCorps.

Eight-eight people have participated in the local project in the past. Hursey says now is the right time to get it going again and for new stories to be told. She spoke with KFSK’s Angela Denning about the details:

The stories will be archived at the Petersburg Public Library.

To schedule a recording contact Julie Hursey at 518-0789 or ask about it at the library.

You can find past stories in the Listening Project on KFSK’s website or at the library.