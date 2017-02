Local artist Cindi Lagoudakis opens up a show of new and old work at Miele Gallery on main street in Petersburg Friday, February 10. On display are more than two dozen works, including paintings, prints and works in collage.



Joe Viechnicki spoke with Lagoudakis this morning about her latest solo show.

That’s Cindi Lagoudakis. Her show opening is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 10 at Miele Gallery.