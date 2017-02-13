Petersburg school board considers new food service payment policy

Petersburg’s school board tonight will consider a new food service payment policy and decide on the calendar for next year.

The food service policy is a new one and it sets a 20 dollar limit for students charging meals. The district formed a committee to draft the policy to avoid surprise charges for parents and to encourage pre-payment for breakfast and lunch.



In other decisions, the board will vote on the district’s calendar for next year. School would open for students August 28 and close on May 31st. Christmas break would run from Dec. 23rd through January 7th. A week-long spring break is in the usual spot in mid-March.

Also up for a vote is the second reading on some other policy changes, on topics ranging from health examinations to student and family privacy rights.

The board will also vote on a resolution seeking a continuation of the Secure Rural School Act, a federal payment to counties near National Forest land. The annual payment to the borough has been around one million dollars in some years.

Board members will also vote on the tenured teaching contracts for next year and discuss a recent planning session.

Art teacher Ashely Lohr will also have a student presentation on Art Fest, which is in Petersburg this year in April.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 in the middle and high school library and KFSK will broadcast the meeting live. There’s also a presentation in the high school commons planned at 6:45 p.m. about a student mural.