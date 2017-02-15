Petersburg police start moving into renovated building

Police Chief Kelly Swihart stands in his new office with a window looking out onto Nordic Drive. Photo/Angela Denning
Petersburg’s Police Department is in the final stages of moving into new office space inside the newly renovated municipal building downtown. Staff is moving office supplies over from the old part of the building this week and next. A few officers are already working out of the new area.
There is still a bit more to do–contractors are finishing up a few final details. Most of the new furniture is in place. Radio equipment is being installed for the new dispatch office.
KFSK’s Angela Denning stopped into the new building and spoke with Police Chief Kelly Swihart about the progress.
The new front desk of the Finance Department upstairs at the renovated municipal building. Photo/Angela Denning
The police department is taking up most of the downstairs of the newly renovated building. Upstairs houses the borough finance department and administration. Staff will be moving in there next week as well.
It is still not decided if the borough assembly’s next meeting on February 27 will be in the new space or remain in the building that the borough is renting from Petersburg Indian Association.
The renovation project cost about $ 6.6 million.
The renovated assembly chambers is in the same location but features new details such as a speaker system in the ceiling. Photo/Angela Denning
