Commentary

Students celebrate Alaska Native rights leaders

by kfskadmin
February 16, 2017 9:55 am

KFSK has an open airwaves policy. We encourage the public to express opinions, ideas and creative works.
These pieces are available on our web site, kfsk.org, following the scheduled radio broadcast.

The views and opinions expressed are not necessarily those of KFSK. The following was submitted for broadcast by Mekell Heppe-Worthington and Jaden Perry.
elizabethperatrovich2

KFSK encourages public expression of opinions, ideas and creative works. Views and opinions expressed are not necessarily those of KFSK.
For information, please call general manager, Tom Abbott at 772-3808.

Recent News

WAVE seeks support by the inch this weekend

"Art by the Inch" patrons use frames to find their favorite pieces of art to cut out. Photo courtesy of WAVE
Cutting up a painting and selling it in parts might not sound like a good idea but that’s exactly what’s happening this Saturday night at the Sons of Norway Hall. more

Petersburg school board approves calendar with spring break for next year

highschoolbanners
Petersburg’s school board Tuesday approved next year’s calendar after having a discussion about Christmas holiday and spring breaks. The school district has considered a calendar without a spring break week in March and an earlier end to the school year. But that option was not supported this year. The board also approved the first reading of a new policy on payment for school meals. more