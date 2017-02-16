Live Stream
Support Petersburg Non-profits – Thank You!
Deadline: March 31, 2017
FIVE ALASKANS WILL HAVE THEIR DIVIDEND DOUBLED!!
When filing you can choose to donate to a Petersburg non-profit through Pick, Click, Give. Thank you to all that have donated in past years, learn more here.
Petersburg Weather
Current
A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayExtended Forecast
Scattered Rain/Snow then Scattered Showers
The Wind And The Rain
Lastest Local Newscasts
KFSK Community Calendar
-
Support KFSK by purchasing Fly-Away Raffle Tickets. Click image for information.
KFSK Live Web Cam
Frederick Sound from KFSK Tower
kfsk.org is sponsored by:
-
KFSK Program SchedulePlaying NowUp Next: 9:00 pm
KFSK Voices
Warning: Creating default object from empty value in /nfs/c11/h06/mnt/194857/domains/kfsk.org/html/wp-content/plugins/ss_schedule/ss_schedule.php on line 299
Students celebrate Alaska Native rights leaders
February 16, 2017 9:55 am
KFSK has an open airwaves policy. We encourage the public to express opinions, ideas and creative works.
These pieces are available on our web site, kfsk.org, following the scheduled radio broadcast.
The views and opinions expressed are not necessarily those of KFSK. The following was submitted for broadcast by Mekell Heppe-Worthington and Jaden Perry.
KFSK encourages public expression of opinions, ideas and creative works. Views and opinions expressed are not necessarily those of KFSK.
For information, please call general manager, Tom Abbott at 772-3808.
WAVE seeks support by the inch this weekend
Cutting up a painting and selling it in parts might not sound like a good idea but that’s exactly what’s happening this Saturday night at the Sons of Norway Hall. more
Petersburg school board approves calendar with spring break for next year
Petersburg’s school board Tuesday approved next year’s calendar after having a discussion about Christmas holiday and spring breaks. The school district has considered a calendar without a spring break week in March and an earlier end to the school year. But that option was not supported this year. The board also approved the first reading of a new policy on payment for school meals. more