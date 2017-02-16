WAVE seeks support by the inch this weekend

“Art by the Inch” patrons use frames to find their favorite pieces of art to cut out. Photo courtesy of WAVE
Cutting up a painting and selling it in parts might not sound like a good idea but that’s exactly what’s happening this Saturday night at the Sons of Norway Hall. Organizers of WAVE’s third annual “Art by the Inch” event say it’s a creative way of bringing people together. It’s also a fundraiser for the non-profit organization that stands for Working Against Violence for Everyone.
WAVE supporters, Carey Case and Nicole McMurren, stopped by the KFSK studios to talk about the event with Angela Denning.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Art viewing goes until about 7 p.m. at which time there will be “A Person of Distinction” honored by WAVE. Then the selection for “Art by the Inch” will begin. The silent auction will be on-going throughout the evening.
