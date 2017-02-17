Tanner fishing expected to go an extra day
Have a news tip? Click here to submit your tip.
Tanner crab photo courtesy of ADF&G
Commercial fishing for Tanner crab opened at noon Feb. 17 in Southeast. As of the start, there were 58 vessels registered in the fishery and 4,640 pots. Those numbers combined with the estimated amount of mature male Tanner crab this season give fishery managers an idea of how long the fishery should last. This year, fishermen should get one additional day of season length in both the popular “core” areas and in the “non-core” areas.
The season will run for six days in core areas, closing at noon on Thursday, Feb. 23. In non-core areas it will close in eleven days, at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Managers can close all of the fishery or areas of the fishery early by emergency order if concerns come up later.
State biologists estimate there will be about five million pounds of mature male Tanner crab this season, which is what the fishery targets. That’s down from the nearly 5.7 million last year but still a healthy number.
A last second steal, full court dribble and buzzer-beating lay up gave Petersburg a 62-60 win over the visiting Kayhi Kings of Ketchikan Thursday night before a fired up crowd of Petersburg fans. more
A new mural is going up this winter on the hallway leading into the band room at Petersburg High School. Petersburg’s school board got a tour of the work in progress this week. Art teacher Ashley Lohr said students are painting the mural the first hour of every school day, painting while the band is also practicing. more