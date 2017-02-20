Senator Lisa Murkowski will address the Alaska Legislature Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 11am – last year’s address is available here
Station Highlights
Senator Lisa Murkowski Address on KFSK Wednesday, 11am
Recent News
Petersburg case challenges civil seizures, search warrants
A lawsuit filed in Petersburg is challenging the seizure of personal property by local, regional and state law enforcement along with the search warrants that led to that property seizure. The plaintiffs are also arguing to expand the civil suit to include law enforcement agencies statewide. more
Buzzer beater pushes Vikings past Kayhi Kings
A last second steal, full court dribble and buzzer-beating lay up gave Petersburg a 62-60 win over the visiting Kayhi Kings of Ketchikan Thursday night before a fired up crowd of Petersburg fans. more