Community talent featured at the Wright Auditorium

A regional art event is coming to Petersburg at the end of April. Art Fest and will bring together about 100 high school students from around Southeast to attend art workshops for three days. Adults in town can also participate in the workshops on a limited basis.

Petersburg High School art teacher, Ashley Lohr, is coordinating the event along with Kari Peterson. To help raise funds for it, Lohr has joined with the Petersburg Art’s Council to organize a community talent show this Thursday night called Petersburg Live. It will take place at the Wright Auditorium and feature music, video, poetry, and dance.

Lohr stopped by the KFSK studios to talk to Angela Denning about the talent show.

Lohr is seeking help from the public with the Art Fest event. She says she has small tasks for people with just a little time to volunteer as well as larger jobs.

Art Fest will be April 20-23. Petersburg last hosted it in 2011.

This Thursday night is Petersburg Live at the Wright Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 6:30.

There is a $5 suggested donation at the door.