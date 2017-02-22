KFSK will broadcast US Senator Dan Sullivan’s Address to joint session of Alaska Legislature Thursday, Feb. 23rd, 10:30am
US Senator Sullivan Address to State Legislature Thursday, 10:30am on KFSK
Longline fleet awaits word on fishing season start
Commercial longline fishing fleets in Alaska are awaiting word about whether the season for halibut and black cod will actually start on March 11th. That’s the date voted on for halibut fishing by the International Pacific Halibut Commission in January. Typically the National Marine Fisheries Service also opens long-line fishing for black cod on the same day. This year that’s all up in the air. more
Senate OKs Stedman’s small ship waste exemption
One of the first bills to pass the Alaska senate this winter has to do with waste water and artwork on some of Alaska’s ferries. Senate bill 3 would reinstate an exemption for smaller passenger vessels including some state ferries and smaller cruise ships from state waste water treatment requirements. more