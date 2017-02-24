Station Highlights
Alaska Fisheries Report – Feb. 24 edition
Recent News
Renovated municipal building opens in Petersburg
City hall has received a major facelift. Petersburg borough employees and the local police department this month have been moving into the newly renovated municipal building on Nordic Drive and will be open for business at that site on Monday, February 27th. more
State cuts bring changes to SE commercial fisheries
Commercial fisheries in Southeast Alaska have survived two years of state budget cuts but not without some changes. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Commercial Fisheries has cut some positions, ended some monitoring programs, and found some new funding sources. more