Alaska Fisheries Report – Feb. 24 edition

February 24, 2017 8:17 am
Renovated municipal building opens in Petersburg

City hall has received a major facelift. Petersburg borough employees and the local police department this month have been moving into the newly renovated municipal building on Nordic Drive and will be open for business at that site on Monday, February 27th. more

State cuts bring changes to SE commercial fisheries

This super cub at Eliza Lake allows biologists to track pink escapements. Photo courtesy of Troy Thynes
Commercial fisheries in Southeast Alaska have survived two years of state budget cuts but not without some changes. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Commercial Fisheries has cut some positions, ended some monitoring programs, and found some new funding sources. more