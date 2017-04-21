Just in time for the high school baseball season, it’s started to feel like baseball weather and the Petersburg High team has been able to move outdoors for practice.

The Vikings have 19 players this year, a bigger squad that some recent years. They started practicing in early March and have been confined to indoor practices for about a month. Opening day for Petersburg is this week on the road against Ketchikan. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Jim Engell about the start of the season and his team.

The team plays this weekend in Ketchikan and has a home series the following weekend against Juneau. Another home series against Thunder Mountain will be in mid-May. There also should be enough players to field a JV team this year.

Petersburg High School’s track and field teams get to face some competition after months of only practicing. Between the boys and girls teams about 40 students have come out for track. They were expecting to have their first meets behind them already but have had cancellations because of snow in two different locations. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Brad Taylor about his team and the season ahead.

The teams compete Friday and Saturday in Ketchikan.