Petersburg High School’s baseball teams had four losses and one win at home against Juneau last weekend. On Friday the Viking varsity lost 11-1 and on Saturday, 11-1 and 10-0. Petersburg’s junior varsity lost 7-1 on Friday and won 9-3 on Saturday. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Jim Engell about the games.

The baseball team is on the road again for games in Sitka this weekend.