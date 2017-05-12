The Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers took fourth place at the United We Roll Statewide Derby Tournament in Wasilla last weekend with a record of one win and two losses.

Petersburg’s roller derby team lost to the eventual state champs the Southeast Sirens 119-41 in the opening bout on Friday. On Saturday, the Ragnarök Rollers beat the Fairbanks Rollergirls 85-51 and later that day lost to the Boom Town Derby Dames 251-95, taking fourth among the seven teams.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Rebecca Anderson for a recap.

The Rollers’ next bout is at the Petersburg high school gym on Friday May 19. Tickets should be on sale at Glacier Express and Inga’s Galley.