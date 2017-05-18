Some classical music works by Norwegian composers will be featured in a performance on cello and piano tonight at the Petersburg Lutheran Church. The Petersburg Arts Council, Sitka Summer Music Festival and a non-profit organization called the Piatigorsky Foundation are presenting a performance by cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Doris Stevenson. The duo last performed here in 2004. Stevenson is an artist-in-residence at Williams College in Massachusetts and a founding member of the Sitka festival. Drachman is the grandson of Russian cellist Gregor Piatigorsky and created the foundation to bring classical music to people who don’t normally get to hear it. Joe Viechnicki asked Drachman about the pieces he’ll be performing in Petersburg.

Evan Drachman and Doris Stevenson perform at the Petersburg Lutheran Church Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. No tickets are on sale in advance. The concert is free but donations will be taken at the door.