The U.S. Forest Service has closed a forest road on Kupreanof Island west of Petersburg because of an unsafe bridge. Engineers for the agency doing routine maintenance checks found broken log stringers on the bridge. It’s on the Tonka road system on the Lindenberg Peninsula of Kupreanof Island.

District Ranger Dave Zimmerman says the closed road has signs posted and boulders blocking vehicle access. The road is near the headwaters of Duncan Creek and just south of the Petersburg Creek Duncan Salt Chuck Wilderness. The agency plans to reopen the road once the broken bridge is replaced.