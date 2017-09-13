Searchers late Monday night recovered the body of a 24-year-old Petersburg man missing since earlier that day at a hunting and fishing lodge about 10 miles south of town.

Jase Payne was reported missing to the Alaska Wildlife Trooper just before 7 p.m. Monday. He had last been seen on the dock of Rocky Point Resort, owned by his family. The trooper, local police and family members searched the Wrangell Narrows and contacted Payne’s known associates with no results. The trooper was notified at 11 p.m. his body was found near the dock of that lodge. Payne’s body was recovered and sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.