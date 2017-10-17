Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation director is hoping to create a new non-profit organization to support recreation in the community. Modeled after the Friends of Petersburg Libraries, the group could help raise money for projects and programs and provide direction for a department that is anticipating budget cuts in the future. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Parks and Rec director Chandra Thornburg about her vision for the organization.

Thornburg wants to start up the group by January. Anyone interested can contact her at 772-3392 or email her at cthornburg@petersburgak.gov