Petersburg High School’s varsity volleyball team is back in town recovering from two weekend’s worth of competition packed into one. The Vikings lost in the championship of the gold bracket at a Juneau Invitational tournament and then went undefeated at the first 2A seeding tournament of the season in Haines. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Jaime Cabral about the busy weekend.

20VBALLBUSYweb

There will be two chances to see the Vikings play at home next month, a match against Wrangell November 9th and the region five tournament is in Petersburg starting November 16th.