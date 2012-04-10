Sport fishermen are gearing up for steelhead season in Southeast Alaska and for many this year that means new waders and footwear. A statewide prohibition on felt-soled waders is in effect for anglers in 2012. Next year, the same regulation also applies to hunters.
