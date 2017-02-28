U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan heard from constituents in an impromptu coffee hour held Sunday morning in Glacier Express Cafe. Petersburg resident Christina Sargeant recorded and submitted these video clips of the open Q&A. Afterward Sullivan met with KFSK’s Angela Denning and the Petersburg Pilot’s Ron Loesch for a scheduled interview. The story from that interview is currently in production.
