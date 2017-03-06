Petersburg High School students take to the stage this week for a production of the comedy “Maid to Order.” 10 students make up the the cast and crew and they’ve been rehearsing for about two months.



Joe Viechnicki stopped by rehearsal and talked with a few of the actors and directors for a preview.The play is tonight and tomorrow at 6:30 in the Wright Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale at the door for $5.