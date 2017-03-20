For the second time in as many years, Petersburg is welcoming home a state championship basketball team. Families, friends and fans gathered at the airport Sunday afternoon for a noise parade to celebrate the third state championship for the boys basketball team.

The Vikings beat Metlakatla 46-26 Saturday night to secure the 2A championship. Petersburg trailed in that game after the first quarter 12-6 and had a slim lead at half time 21-17 before pulling away in the second half.

Viking senior Stewart Conn said it was defense that won the game. “They went scoreless for 11 minutes in the second half, the whole third quarter and couple minutes into the fourth and that’s what gave us the W.”

Petersburg switched up its defense for that final game and focused on containing Metlakatla’s top scorer.

“(We) Stopped Danny Marsden explained Petersburg senior Blaine Volk explains. “He was by far their best scorer. So we threw that on him. Had Mark Neidiffer guard him and Dale Strong and they completely shut him down and we kept them out of the key.”

Volk was named player of the game for that championship matchup. Conn was named player of the year and Rick Brock was named coach of the year. Also Conn, Volk and Wolf Brooks were named to the all-tournament team.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Brock about the state title.

The Vikings beat Tikigaq 62-39 in the opening round of the tournament Thursday and beat Unalakleet 65-57 in the semi-finals Friday night.

The boys also won state titles in 2007 and 1929. Last year the girls team celebrated their first state chmapionship.