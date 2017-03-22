The University of Alaska Southeast’s school of career education is recruiting for courses that start up in the fall. The courses provide training to help someone get started in careers in health care, engine repair, construction and others. Kerry White is a former Petersburg resident and now works as a recruiter for the University’s technical education center. She was in Petersburg this month and encouraged Petersburg residents to stop by her office in the capital city.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with White about the school’s offerings.

For more information, call 907-796-6120.