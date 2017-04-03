People in the Petersburg area can hone their rosemaling skills or try out the technique for the first time this week with an award-winning painter and teacher visiting from Wisconsin. Rosemaling is a traditional style of Norwegian decorative painting used on anything wooden, from plates to buildings. Nancy Schmidt is teaching classes Tuesday through Saturday upstairs at the Sons of Norway Hall. She’s been teaching rosemaling for 40 years and this is her third visit to Petersburg.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Schmidt about the classes she will teach and some of the different styles she has studied.

The classes for advanced beginner to advanced painters are Tuesday April 4th through Friday April 7 from 9-4 upstairs at the Sons of Norway Hall.

On Saturday April 8 there are two beginner classes. From 9-noon Schmidt will teach how to paint a scissors holder and from 1-4 in the afternoon she’ll teach painting on a small round-topped box.