Hunters have reported 23 moose killed in the first week of the season in central Southeast Alaska.

The month-long season on the mainland and islands around Petersburg, Kake and Wrangell started Friday, September 15th.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says 10 bulls have been taken on the Stikine River and another eight have come from Kupreanof Island. Hunters have taken four on Mitkof Island and one in Thomas Bay on the mainland north of Petersburg. Of the total, only one moose did not meet the state’s requirements for antler size or configuration.