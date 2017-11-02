Five wrestlers from Petersburg High School competed at the Bill Weiss Tournament in Ketchikan last weekend.

The host Kayhi Kings took first, followed by Craig and Wrangell. Petersburg was ninth out of 10 teams.

Jolyn Toyomura went 1 and 2 at 113 pounds and took third place. Teammate Shayla Madole lost two matches in that weight class. Ruby Massin had one win and three losses at 126 and placed fourth. Austin Ratliff-Dow had three wins and two losses, placing ninth at 138. Adam Ware went 2 and 2 at 152, also placing ninth.

Coach Dan Van Swearingen says the wrestlers came back with a lot to work on after a tough weekend. “Not a whole lot of really good time on the mat, I mean it was a tough tournament and kind of a younger group of kids,” Van Swearingen said.

The Anchorage Christian School tournament is this weekend.

“That’s gonna be a good tournament,” Van Swearingen said. “We’ve got, our more technical guys, our older guys, our tougher guys are going. We leave on Thursday, come back on Sunday and it should be a good tournament. It’s kind of a state tournament predictor so hopefully we’ve got some guys battling up in the bracket.”

Petersburg’s only home tournament is the following weekend, November 10th and 11th.