Four located overdue outside Kake

Four women from Kake were found on a logging road outside that Southeast Alaska town Saturday, February 11 after their vehicles slipped off the icy road.



The women, 29 year-old Falen Mills, 24-year-old Jocelyn McKinnon-Crowley, 27-year-old Jordana Grant and 31-year-old Julianne Brown were last seen just before midnight Friday, February 10. They were reported overdue to the Alaska State Troopers at 8:44 Saturday morning. Troopers say a search team was assembled and found the women about an hour later, walking back to Kake about 15 miles out of town. The women said their two vehicles both went off the road into the ditch the night before and they waited until daylight to start walking back. Troopers say no injuries were reported and the four were transported back to Kake.