Four women from Kake were found on a logging road outside that Southeast Alaska town Saturday, February 11 after their vehicles slipped off the icy road.
The women, 29 year-old Falen Mills, 24-year-old Jocelyn McKinnon-Crowley, 27-year-old Jordana Grant and 31-year-old Julianne Brown were last seen just before midnight Friday, February 10. They were reported overdue to the Alaska State Troopers at 8:44 Saturday morning. Troopers say a search team was assembled and found the women about an hour later, walking back to Kake about 15 miles out of town. The women said their two vehicles both went off the road into the ditch the night before and they waited until daylight to start walking back. Troopers say no injuries were reported and the four were transported back to Kake.
Local News
Four located overdue outside Kake
Four women from Kake were found on a logging road outside that Southeast Alaska town Saturday, February 11 after their vehicles slipped off the icy road.
Petersburg school board considers new food service payment policy
Petersburg’s school board tonight will consider a new food service payment policy and decide on the calendar for next year. The food service policy is a new one and it sets a 20 dollar limit for students charging meals. The district formed a committee to draft the policy to avoid surprise charges for parents and to encourage pre-payment for breakfast and lunch. more
Coffman Cove resident seeks to start marijuana cultivation business
A Coffman Cove resident is trying to start up a marijuana cultivation business in the Prince of Wales Island community. But first he needs the support from the town’s voters. more