Construction of Petersburg’s new library building had its ceremonial start Saturday morning with a ground-breaking at the site on Haugen Drive and Second Street. With a light rain falling and Petersburg’s backup diesel generators running nearby, a small crowd celebrated the end of three decades worth of planning for a new library. The 97-hundred square foot facility will replace the old space on the top floor of the municipal building and it should be open in the summer of 2013. Friends of Petersburg Libraries president Sue Paulsen was the master of ceremonies at Saturday’s ground-breaking.



Here’s a short video from Saturday’s ground-breaking ceremony: