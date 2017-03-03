Commercial longliners in Alaska can go fishing on March 11 after all. The National Marine Fisheries Service announced Friday. March 3 that March 11th will be the start date for halibut and black cod fishing.
March 11th is the halibut fishing start date approved by the International Pacific Halibut Commission back in January. The National Marine Fisheries Service typically opens long-line fishing for black cod on the same day.
However, the federal agency put out a news release Friday announcing the season would be starting on the 11th for both halibut and black cod. Longline pot gear is allowed for halibut this year as well as for black cod.