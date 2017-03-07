The Market in Petersburg is going through some changes this year including getting new sponsorship from a regional organization.

For seven years, The Market has been providing space for local farmers, artists and crafts people to sell their goods throughout the summer season.

Now the local non-profit is planning on holding fewer markets this year and they are looking for a part-time manager.

President of the Market board, Mary Koppes, spoke with KFSK’s Angela Denning about the upcoming season.

The Market’s manager job runs between mid-April and mid-September.

You can find more information on the Market’s Facebook page.

You can also call (907) 518-1268 or e-mail: psg.market@gmail.com for more information.