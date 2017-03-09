Petersburg High School’s basketball teams are both still in play at the region five tournament in Juneau.

The Lady Vikings beat Haines Thursday morning 39-26 after losing their opening round game 44-21 to Craig on Wednesday. The girls play again Friday morning at 8 a.m. against either Wrangell or Metlakatla.

The boys team won their opening game 38-35 over the Wrangell Wolves and don’t play again until Friday afternoon at 4:45 against Metlakatla or Craig.

The top two finishers in the region move on to the state tournament. KFSK is broadcasting Petersburg’s games live.

